Seeking balance between conservation and responsible land development

Lincoln, Calif. – The long-awaited Placer County Conservation Program was commemorated at a signing ceremony in Lincoln, California, marking the approval of the historic plan.

PCCP-partnering agencies include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Regional Water Quality Control Board, South Placer Regional Transportation Authority, City of Lincoln and Placer County Water Agency.

“Large, contiguous preserves that function as intact ecosystems and wildlife corridors will be created over the next 50 years, benefitting all wildlife in Placer County.” Paul Souza, Regional Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s California Great Basin Region

“PCCP is an extraordinary achievement in seeking balance between conservation for our precious habitats and responsible land development,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt. “That is a huge win-win because the best urban planning embraces the precious value of our natural resources. I am overwhelmed with pride and gratitude for the herculean-like effort provided by every person who touched this project.”

20 years in the making

The PCCP has been nearly 20 years in the making and covers more than 260,000 acres of land in western Placer County and Lincoln.

“The PCCP embodies the logical and consistent and permanent preservation of the environment and ambiance that is so integral to the lifestyle of the citizens of Lincoln and the county,” said Lincoln Councilman Dan Karleskint.

Within the plan area, roughly 47,000 acres will be part of an interconnected reserve system to more effectively protect covered fish and wildlife species and their habitats.

“Through this plan, habitat that is already home to listed and at-risk species living in Placer County will be conserved,” said Paul Souza, Regional Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s California Great Basin Region. “Large, contiguous preserves that function as intact ecosystems and wildlife corridors will be created over the next 50 years, benefitting all wildlife in Placer County. Swainson’s hawks, vernal pool fairy shrimp and giant garter snakes will remain part of the County’s rich natural landscape and serve as a reminder of the legacy this plan leaves behind.”

Within this framework, the PCCP will achieve conservation goals and comply with state and federal environmental regulations while streamlining planning and permitting for future urban and rural growth along with construction and maintenance of infrastructure needed to serve western Placer County, the City of Lincoln, Placer County Water Agency, and South Placer Regional Transportation Authority.

Among first in nation

“This is a very important step in streamlining the Corps’ permitting process and is one of the first in the country to do so in what we believe will be a very successful program,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California North Section, Chief Nancy Haley.

The program is among the first habitat conservation plans in the country to integrate endangered species and aquatic resource permitting and conservation into one locally managed streamlined process.

Learn more about the Placer County Conservation Program.

