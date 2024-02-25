Serious fun driving this classy midsize all-electric SUV

Roseville, Calif.- It’s easy to be enamored with the BMW iX. It delivers excellent performance, has terrific overall range, offers superior comfort, and has plenty of bells and whistles that will please any tech-savvy individual.

Most industry experts marvel at the interior makeup of the iX and applaud BMW for other facets as well. BMW has done a terrific job of creating a comfortable, spacious cabin that’s modern, has a clean layout, and is very functional.

The SUV seats five passengers, has standard all-wheel drive, and a mileage range that maxes out at approximately 324 miles. The iX has essentially the same measurements as the popular gas-powered BMW X5. Sales of the iX were a modest 4,827 in its debut two years ago, but ballooned to 17,300 for 2023.

All Electric

The iX has a 111.5 kWh battery pack that can be charged quickly via DC fast-charging, going from 10 to 80 percent in around 35 minutes. On a Level 2 home charger, a full charge takes just over 10 hours.

If there’s a flaw with the iX, it’s the exterior. Not everyone will be enamored with the dual kidney grille and slender twin headlights. The exterior look is subjective, but most people will like the clever idea of making the BMW logo – located above the grille – open and double as a place to refill the wiper fluid.

Another complaint is cost. The iX sticker price begins at $87,200, one of the highest starting prices in the luxury electric SUV class.

BMW IX “Fun Factor”

The “fun factor” when driving the iX arrives immediately. It has been clocked going 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, an impressive speed for an SUV that weighs 5,659 pounds. It has an electric motor at each axle and combines to generate 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque.

BMW added the M60 model in 2023 that has a whopping 610-horsepower and travels 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

The iX has a low center of gravity that allows it to maneuver well in tight turns and most other driving situations. We’re a fan of regenerative braking and enjoy having four settings – three manual (high, medium, low) and one-pedal driving. We didn’t like that the brake settings were frustratingly hard to find in the touchscreen menu.

Infotainment

The iX is the first BMW to be equipped with the iDrive 8 infotainment system. Among the features are a user interface, user profiles with customization, and voice controls that can be extremely helpful and used to control much of the system.

If voice controls aren’t your thing, it will be good to know the 14.9-inch touchscreen controls much of the system (including climate control). Note that the learning curve with the touchscreen requires some patience and practice.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 BMW iX

Performance: two electric motors, 516 horsepower or 610 horsepower

Price estimate: $87,200 to $111,600

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; powertrain: 4 years/50,000; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 12 years/unlimited; battery: 8 years/100,000

Safety & Comfort

There’s a long list of standard features, including satellite radio, six USB ports, 12-speaker audio system, wireless phone charging pad, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

There’s also a very cool standard panoramic sunroof that provides electro chromatic shade tinting, activated with the mere press of a button.

Comfort is in abundance for all five passengers. The iX has simulated leather upholstery and the front seat comes with a range of adjustments, including seat heaters and cooling. A flat floor (there’s no center hump) contributes largely to the spacious rear seating that allows even three adults solid head and leg room. The sizable cargo area is 35.5 cubic feet and expands to 77.9 cubes with the second row down.

Standard safety driving features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, driver drowsiness monitoring, and vehicle exit warning.

The 2024 BMW iX has a lot to offer, including lavish interior design, performance and range. The iX has become a serious rival for all luxury electric vehicles.

