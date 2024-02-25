197-seat facility space for meetings, performances, or other special events

Roseville, Calif. – Downtown Roseville has enjoying a resurgence thanks to a growing list of capital improvements and amenities that are attracting new investment. Residents have responded by more frequently staying local with their hard-earned tax dollars.

The Tower Theater on Vernon Street offers an affordable local entertainment option in addition to space for performers. Here’s how the City of Roseville describes it.

“Located on Vernon Street in the heart of Downtown Roseville, the iconic building is surrounded by walkable restaurants, retail, parks and other amenities.”

“The 197-seat facility offers a new lighting system and unique in-the-round or stage theater experience. It’s the ideal space for your next meeting, performance, or other special event.”

“Book the space today. Contact the City of Roseville by calling (916) 774 5452”

Tower Theater

417 Vernon St

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 786-7827

