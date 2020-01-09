Sacramento trio included 14-year old

Rocklin, CA- During the early morning hours of January 5th, 2020, Rocklin PD responded to the report of a vehicle burglary at the 1300 block of Ridgeview Circle.

Upon their arrival, officers located several vehicles that were burglarized. As the officers were actively investigating these burglaries, they received calls of a burglary in progress at another location.

Officers arrived on scene and located numerous vehicle burglaries. During one of these burglaries, a credit card was stolen. The victim later received a report this credit card was being used in the City of Roseville.

The Roseville Police Department located a vehicle in their jurisdiction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle and officers contacted Mia Gonzales, Larry Smith and a 14-year-old male juvenile. During a search of this vehicle, the officers located property from the vehicle burglaries in Rocklin.

~75 Vehicles

Mia Gonzales and Larry Smith were booked in the Placer County Jail for the above charges. The 14-year-old was booked in juvenile hall for the above charges. This case is actively being investigated by the Rocklin Police Department and at this time, it is estimated that there are approximately 75 victim vehicles.

It was with the teamwork between Roseville PD and Rocklin PD and a thorough investigation by the officers that three subjects were arrested for multiple charges.

If you have information about any of these burglaries or are a victim that has not yet reported you may contact the non-emergency number at 916-625-5400.

Suspects

Mia Gonzales, 18 year old female from Sacramento Larry Smith, 20 year old from Sacramento 14 year old Juvenile from Sacramento.