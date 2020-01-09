Currently serves as Director of Strategic Affairs

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) announced that Andrew Fecko has been appointed as the Agency’s next General Manager. The PCWA Board of Directors approved his contract at its meeting on January 6.

Mr. Fecko currently serves as PCWA’s Director of Strategic Affairs, a position held since 2017. Hired in 2006 as a Resource Planning Administrator, Mr. Fecko has led a number of high-priority projects for the Agency including the relicensing of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project. In 2013 he assumed the position of Director of Resource Development where he was responsible for operational and environmental management of the Agency’s hydroelectric assets, including state and federal regulatory compliance, and energy marketing and sales. In his current position, Mr. Fecko manages PCWA’s strategic business partnerships, and regulatory and government affairs. He recently served as a representative for the Sacramento region in statewide Bay-Delta water quality negotiations.

“As California’s water paradigm grows more complex, Andrew’s skills and experience uniquely prepare him to lead PCWA into the future,” said PCWA Board Chairman Robert Dugan. “During his time with the Agency, he has shown himself to be a passionate defender of PCWA’s interests and is a highly-capable and respected leader at the local, state, and national levels.”

Andrew Fecko said, “I am truly grateful for the Board’s trust and confidence with this appointment. PCWA has a rich tradition of strong leadership and it is an honor to be able to serve the people of Placer County in this capacity and to carry forward PCWA’s mission.”

Andrew Fecko will succeed current General Manager, Einar Maisch, who will retire from PCWA on February 28, after a 34-year career with the Agency.

