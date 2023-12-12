Assistance to low income individuals and families in Placer County

Auburn, Calif. – Looking to make a difference and give back to the community in the new year? Placer County’s Free Tax Prep program (also known as VITA) is currently seeking volunteers for the 2024 tax season.

The program, operating in conjunction with United Way and the IRS, offers free tax preparation assistance to low income individuals and families in Placer County.

Program volunteers work one-on-one with clients to help them file taxes and maximize refunds. Beyond tax preparation, volunteers can also serve as greeters or quality reviewers. Volunteers have the option to serve at either in-person or virtual sites, during the following windows in early 2024.

Virtual: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rocklin: Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lincoln: Mondays 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Auburn: Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lincoln: Mondays 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pop up events in Colfax, Foresthill, Sheridan and Roseville (to be scheduled).

No prior experience needed

No prior experience is needed to volunteer, as training is provided beginning Jan. 8 through Jan. 26. In addition to morning trainings, optional practice sessions will also be offered in the afternoon. Coordinators will also be available to assist volunteers with any questions.

Last year, the program generated $259,459 in state and federal refunds for more than 150 Placer County families.

“At a time when many working families may be struggling to make ends meet, this program is a needed boost to them and to our local economy,” said Human Services Director Greg Geisler. “For volunteers, it is also valuable experience with customer service and financials.”

Email [email protected] or call 530-889-7689 to sign up or for additional questions.

related