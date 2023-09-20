Facility made possible through Measure E

Rocklin, Calif. – Fall 2023 semester instruction at Sierra College began on August 21st with increased enrollment and a new instructional building, Building Q, made possible by the community’s support for Measure E.

The students were the first priority in the new building when the fall semester began on August 21st and on September 19th, Sierra College welcomed community leaders for a tour of the 77,000 square foot building with classrooms, art studios, student collaborative spaces, and an easy to access location on the Rocklin campus.

“The new instructional building is an inviting space intentionally designed to enhance learning and increase student connections,” said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. “With classrooms built to be both user-friendly and flexible, this building will serve our students for the next 50 years.”

Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President

Facts About the Q Building

With approximately 36 classrooms, including four art labs, the Q Building can accommodate more than 1,000 students

Designed to house about 60% of the classes offered on the Rocklin campus

Inviting common spaces encourage students to connect and remain on campus

New technology to improve the experience for the increased number of online students

Classroom and lab spaces built to state standards which will help the district remain competitive for state funding of future construction projects

The Q Building is the second to be completed through the community supported Measure E bond, the first being the new parking garage, completed in 2021. Information on the new instructional building and other ongoing construction projects at Sierra College online.