Lincoln Area Chamber and City partner to distribute

Lincoln, CA- The State of California and Placer County Office of Emergency Services have provided face coverings and hand sanitizer to assist businesses who are otherwise unable to obtain supplies as they reopen their businesses.

As our business community begins reopening under guidelines for social distancing, we know sourcing supplies can be difficult and costly. To help, the City of Lincoln and the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to distribute FREE face coverings and sanitizer to Lincoln businesses who have opened in Stage 1, 2 and 3 of the State guidelines, including barbershops and hair salons.

This state run, locally administered program allows businesses to receiveup to one hundred face coverings and up to 64 ounces of hand sanitizer while supplies last.

Ordering is simple and easy:

Have your Employer Identification Number ready Complete this survey Click Here After completing and submitting the survey form, you may pick up your PPE beginning Friday, June 12, 2020 at:

Lincoln City Hall

City Manager’s Office

600 6th Street, Lincoln, CA 95648

9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday

Please make sure to bring a shopping bag to carry away your items.

We hope this helps our businesses that are open or preparing to open, and keeps both employees and customers healthy and safe. As always, the health and safety of our community is our highest priority.