Gift from James and Virginia Benson Memorial Fund for the Elderly of Placer County

AUBURN, CA – Seniors First has been awarded a grant of $10,000 through the James and Virginia Benson Memorial Fund of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. After a competitive application process, Seniors First was selected as one of an elite group of recipients who provide meals, transportation and other vital services to seniors in Placer County.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for this significant gift and proud to be a beneficiary of the Benson Fund. We are especially pleased to be recognized by the Sacramento Regional Community Foundation as a vital partner in program delivery to the County’s elderly,” remarked Stephanie Vierstra, executive director of Seniors First.

Meals on Wheels

According to Vierstra, the money will be used to subsidize the Meals on Wheels program that feeds seniors in Placer County. For those over the age of 60 and homebound, unable to prepare meals, with ongoing health issues, that need help leaving the house or are living alone, Meals on Wheels is a free, convenient, senior nutrition program that provides the sustenance seniors would otherwise forgo.

“This program absolutely saves lives,” commented Vierstra. “We know that some seniors are in the position of having to decide between paying for food or medication, rent or utilities – what we call ‘heat or eat’. We also know that seniors that do not regularly receiving adequate nutrition are more susceptible to illness, depression and quality of life issues. Meals on Wheels is just one way we try to combat these issues, with menus are prepared according to senior nutrition guidelines and delivered by a friendly volunteer.”

Over 160 clients are served in Placer County per day through Meals on Wheels. This grant will provide 2,000 meals and improve quality of life and over well-being to seniors at risk of malnutrition or isolation.

Senior Cafes

Seniors First also operates Senior Cafes, seven neighborhood sites that provide a safe and comfortable location to enjoy a reasonably-priced, nutritious meal in the company of other seniors, please visit SeniorsFirst.org.

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation, manager of the Benson Fund, is an advocate for quality of life, dedicated to connecting people who care with charitable causes. An effective steward of the region’s charitable assets since 1983, the Foundation’s mission is to transform our community through focused leadership and advocacy that inspire partnerships and expand giving.