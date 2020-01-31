Placer County Elections Office seeks poll workers

Roseville, CA- The Placer County Elections Office still needs poll workers in Rocklin, Roseville, Granite Bay and North Lake Tahoe for the upcoming March 3 presidential primary election.

Staffing Placer County’s polling sites each election takes more than 1,500 poll workers, and Placer’s Elections Office is now accepting applications for all positions for the March 3 presidential primary election. It’s a great chance to give back to the community, be a part of the excitement of our democratic process and earn a little money, too.

“Poll workers are the backbone of our political process,” said Ryan Ronco, Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters. “Plus, it’s a great way to serve your community and to get to know your neighbors, too!”

Poll workers must be at least 18 years old (unless participating in the student poll worker program), be registered to vote in California or a permanent legal resident of the United States, provide their own transportation and be able to work from 6 a.m. to around 9 p.m. on the day of the election.

Poll worker duties include opening and closing polling sites, verifying voter names on election rosters and issuing and collecting ballots. Pay ranges from $100 to $160 and includes a stipend of $25 for attending poll worker training.

Volunteering can be a great fundraising opportunity for service clubs or community organizations. Staffing an entire precinct can earn a group up to $900.

For more information or to apply online, visit the Placer County elections website or call the Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or 1-800-824-8683.