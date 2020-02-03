Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, and Yolo

Sacramento, CA- The Sacramento Region Community Foundation (Foundation), the region’s leading grantmaker, announced that it awarded a record $15,105,000 last year, topping the 2018 figure by nearly $1 million. As in past years, the majority of the grants awarded were directed to organizations that serve the Foundation’s four-county footprint.

“Philanthropy is a powerful force for good in our community,” said Linda Beech Cutler, the Foundation’s chief executive. “These numbers reflect the strength of our partnerships with our fundholders, and of our collective investments in the nonprofits that strengthen the Sacramento region.”

In all, 1,800 philanthropic grants totaling over $12.5 million were awarded to nonprofits serving a range of sectors-including education, health and wellness, arts and culture, and human services-within El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties.

Nearly half of the Foundation’s 2019 grants were directed by its donor advised fundholders, and over a third were associated with the Foundation’s community initiatives, including Big Day of Giving, and its local and state-level leadership to achieve an accurate count during this year’s Census.

The Foundation’s scholarship awards were also remarkable, topping $1.5 million for the second year to support students pursuing their dreams, including over $500,000 to students in the Foundation’s Capital Area Promise Scholars program.

