Recovery and rebuilding information & resources

AUBURN, Calif. – With most mandatory evacuations now lifted for the River Fire, Placer and Nevada counties will continue their support for impacted residents with a joint local assistance center – a one-stop-shop for recovery and rebuilding information and resources.

The center will be open Aug. 13-14 at Colfax Elementary School; from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 13, and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Aug 14. Residents may continue to access dedicated support from their respective counties after these optional initial consultations.

Typical offerings at a local assistance center include essential document replacement, property tax adjustments, housing and social services, grief counseling and initial building services consultations, among others. Representatives from community support nonprofits, state agencies and both counties are expected to be available.

The lineup of services is still being determined and will be published on Placer and Nevada counties’ websites in the coming days.

Residents of both counties may also call 211 for the latest information and available resources to support their recovery.

