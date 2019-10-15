Shankar Nagappa Hangud, 53 year old Roseville man arrested

Roseville, CA- At 12:11 p.m. on October 14, 2019 the Roseville Police Department received a call from the Mt. Shasta Police Department reporting they had detained a suspect involved in a homicide that took place in Roseville.

The adult male claimed to have murdered individuals at his residence in Roseville. One of the possible victims was inside his vehicle at the Mt. Shasta Police Department in Siskiyou County and other victims were at an apartment in Roseville.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Junction Blvd. in Roseville and confirmed, three additional victims were found deceased at the scene.

At this time, this is an ongoing investigation in coordination with the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Identity has not been made for the suspect or any of the involved victims.

Detectives creating timeline for homicides:

Within the last week this suspect left his home in Roseville with one adult male victim, of East Indian descent

They drove away in this vehicle (photo below)

They drove from Roseville, traveled to unknown places in Northern California and ended up in Mt. Shasta

We’re still actively working to contact family to notify next of kin. If you have information about this family, please call us at 916-746-1059

As more information becomes available, Roseville Police will provide updated information.