Residents reap rewards from local projects

Auburn, CA- The California Transportation Foundation has recognized the 80/65 Interchange Improvement Project and the Roseville Downtown Bridges and Trail Project with awards.

The 31st annual California Transportation Foundation Awards program recognized two Placer County transportation projects completed in 2019. Phase 1 of the I-80/SR 65 Interchange Improvement Project was awarded Conventional State Highway Project of the Year and the Downtown Bridges and Trail Project in Roseville was awarded the Pedestrian/Bicycle Project of the Year. The CTF Transportation Awards were announced online this past Monday, July 6.

“I am proud that Placer County is being recognized for its transportation achievements,” says Mike Luken, Executive Director of the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency. “Projects that enhance our local transportation networks and relieve traffic congestion are integral to the economic development and recovery of our community. Traffic will return to our roadways when the economy recovers and we have to be prepared.”

The Interstate 80 and Highway 65 Interchange is a key main corridor that connects South Placer County and carries $4.7 million worth of goods every hour. The first phase of the 80/65 Interchange Improvement project constructed a third lane on northbound Highway 65 from Interstate 80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard and made improvements to the Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road Interchange. Not only did this project significantly reduce congestion along Interstate 80 and State Highway 65, but the $50 million project was completed four months ahead of schedule and under budget.

The City of Roseville’s Downtown Bridges and Trail Project is the latest in a series of projects intended to revitalize Roseville’s downtown core. The project included the addition of a new pedestrian bridge connecting Royer Park and the Vernon Street town Square, and the continuation of the city’s trail system into Royer Park. Additional improvements included the refurbishment of the Rube Nelson “Ice House” Bridge, replacement of the Taylor Street pedestrian bridge, the addition of more than thirty new trees and other aesthetic improvements to the downtown area.