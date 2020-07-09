Demolition and asbestos removal

Rocklin, CA- The Sunset Whitney Recreation Area (SWRA) has become a popular place for Rocklin residents to enjoy the outdoors since the opening of the West Trails in the fall of 2019.

The trails provide a great resource for people looking to walk, bike or just get a little fresh air during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the increase in positive activity, the main buildings continued to attract illegal activity despite being locked, boarded up, and surrounded by a chain link fence. On May 12, City Council authorized the select demolition and asbestos removal of the structures to reduce trespassing and vandalism.

Work to remove the asbestos and all non-load bearing internal structures began in June and is scheduled to be complete this week. The support beams have been left intact, allowing for possible future use.

The buildings had served as a golf pro shop and a clubhouse for the former golf course. The demolition will reduce health risks from asbestos and provide more visibility from a distance, which the City expects will reduce illegal activity.

This construction project is another small step towards realizing the vision of making the SWRA a first-class outdoor recreation area in the heart of Rocklin, which can provide a space for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come.