Summer Fun on a Tight Budget

Roseville, Calif. – Considering your options for summer entertainment, yet feeling a little exhausted by the rising prices everywhere? Good news, free and affordable summer activities in Roseville, South Placer and beyond are also on the upswing.

Get ready for some fun that won’t break the bank!

Free Things To Do

Free Concerts – Music fans rejoice. Enjoy a long list of summer concerts without spending a cent. From Downtown Roseville and Folsom up to scenic Kings Beach, there’s plenty of options throughout the region to grab your musical fix.

– Music fans rejoice. Enjoy a long list of summer concerts without spending a cent. From Downtown Roseville and Folsom up to scenic Kings Beach, there’s plenty of options throughout the region to grab your musical fix. Libraries – Every visit we’ve taken to a local library is always longer, more fun and rewarding than anticipated. A cool and calm experience that never fails to brighten our day.

– Every visit we’ve taken to a local library is always longer, more fun and rewarding than anticipated. A cool and calm experience that never fails to brighten our day. Splash Pads – Sometimes, we wish our children were younger just so we’d have an excuse to go splashing under the hot summer sun at the local parks with water features. Smiles are all but guaranteed for those with youngsters at this summer essential.

– Sometimes, we wish our children were younger just so we’d have an excuse to go splashing under the hot summer sun at the local parks with water features. Smiles are all but guaranteed for those with youngsters at this summer essential. Local Parks & Trails – There’s simply no better or exciting way to explore Roseville and Rocklin than by taking to the local trails and parks. Enjoyed best during early morning and early evening on those hot summer days, they’re an exceptional experience year-round.

– There’s simply no better or exciting way to explore Roseville and Rocklin than by taking to the local trails and parks. Enjoyed best during early morning and early evening on those hot summer days, they’re an exceptional experience year-round. Movies in the Park – Much more lively and entertaining than being parked on on the couch, Roseville and Rocklin provides fun and free movie nights during the summer months.

– Much more lively and entertaining than being parked on on the couch, Roseville and Rocklin provides fun and free movie nights during the summer months. History Tour – Someone once said, ‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.’ All we can confirm is that learning history is lots of fun and Placer County has an eye-opening past.

Low Cost Activities

Local Farmers Markets : Enjoy a morning walk around the growing list of local Famers Market, socialize, grab some fruit for breakfast and it’s an affordably fun experience.

: Enjoy a morning walk around the growing list of local Famers Market, socialize, grab some fruit for breakfast and it’s an affordably fun experience. Indoor Swimming: Recreation swim for Saturday and Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm.

(General Admission: Ages 2+, $6 Children under age 2 are FREE with adult admission)

Recreation swim for Saturday and Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm. (General Admission: Ages 2+, $6 Children under age 2 are FREE with adult admission) Movie Theater Specials : Local movie theaters run regular specials and discounts for matinees, seniors, students & more. An easy way to save a few dollars on the latest films.

: Local movie theaters run regular specials and discounts for matinees, seniors, students & more. An easy way to save a few dollars on the latest films. Zoos and Museums : Local zoos often offer summer discounts and Placer museums offer free days throughout the county.

: Local zoos often offer summer discounts and Placer museums offer free days throughout the county. Family Picnic : Grab a blanket, pack a meal and bring some games to any of the countless local parks for a few hours of stress-free fun.

: Grab a blanket, pack a meal and bring some games to any of the countless local parks for a few hours of stress-free fun. $3 Buck Thursday at Roller King from 6:00- 8:00 pm

from 6:00- 8:00 pm Family Happy Hour: One of our favorite family activities. Each member chooses their own favorite food or snack. Prepare together. Create a music playlist where each member adds a few favorites. Enjoy music and snacks together while sharing the latest family updates.

As you can see, there are plenty of opportunities for a fantastically fun summer while sticking to a frugal budget. Your wallet will thank you. Happy Summer!

Have a suggestion for free and affordable fun you’d like to share? Submit it here.