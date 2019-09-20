$48,500 in Grants to Serve Local At-Risk Youth

Auburn, Calif. – Ten local nonprofits that provide valuable services for the county’s most vulnerable and at-risk youth received grants from the Giving Circle at Placer Community Foundation (PCF).

The grants were formally given on September 12th at a Youth Development Grant Reception held at Newcastle Weddings Gardens in Newcastle. Awardees include:

ATLAS Learning Academy

Blue Line Arts

Child Advocates of Placer County

Compassion Planet

McLaughlin Theatre Company

Placer County 4-H Robotics

ReDirect Nuevo Camino

Sight Word Busters

Stand Up Placer

The Foundry

Grant funding to the aforementioned organizations supports a variety of programs that serve youth and young adults ages 14-21. Such programs offer opportunities for young people to learn critical life and leadership skills; form lasting relationships; and gain a stronger sense of belonging and empowerment leading to a bright future.

One example of youth development success can be found at Sight Word Busters, a nonprofit that provides the Buster Buddies program. Buddies serve as fully trained volunteer reading tutors for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students. Supplied with workbooks and other supporting materials, Buddies carry out drills to boost the skills of beginning readers. Buster Buddy Seth Hutchinson was a guest speaker at the event. He shared, “(The program) helps us learn responsibility, leadership skills, and builds character because it gives us patience and helps us to be better role models. It also helps the community and future generations by encouraging kids to learn and be excited for school.”

There are many deserving youth who need community support, and members of the Giving Circle at PCF feel fortunate to help so many worthwhile programs. Over its ten-year history, the Giving Circle has granted $268,000 to organizations who serve local youth. Learn more about the Giving Circle and how to get involved at placercf.org/the-giving-circle/.