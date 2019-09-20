Salvation Army of Auburn will host a magical and musical afternoon

Auburn, CA- This Saturday, The Salvation Army of Auburn will host a magical and musical afternoon for families. The 4th Annual All About Others Fundraiser will be held at the at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. The event will have something for everyone to enjoy; live music, a magician, food, live and silent auctions, and much more.

The annual event will give the nonprofit a chance to connect with the community and put compassion into action during an afternoon of family fun.

It will also allow the community to learn about important programs that are helping neighbors out of poverty. The Auburn Corps feeds 30-50 families every day. They also house the homeless, keep the lights on for low-income families and seniors, and provide clothing and transportation to those in need. Youth programs help children with homework, the performing arts and sports, all in an effort to build confidence and moral values.

The Salvation Army of Auburn, led by Lieutenants Jesse and Aline Posner, will host the event, M.C. “Big” Jim Hall will emcee, and Magician Brad Bonar, Jr. will be part of the entertainment.

Event Details

Where:

Placer Building at the Gold Country Fairgrounds

1273 High St., Auburn, CA 95603

When

Saturday, September 21

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission

$10 for adults

Free for children age 12 & under