Offering affordable permanent housing units for homeless families

Roseville, California – Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada (VOA) recently announced that it has expanded its services in Placer County, California through its collaboration with Roseville Home Start, Inc. (RHS) and the City of Roseville.

VOA now manages RHS and is renovating the RHS campus in Roseville, which will enhance its ability to provide access to services needed by VOA/RHS clients. VOA and RHS both have a long history of working with the City of Roseville to address homelessness. RHS will continue to focus on homeless families and provide primarily permanent supportive housing to those in need at its 27-unit campus on Riverside Avenue in downtown Roseville.

In a joint statement, VOA and RHS Board members Melissa Aliotti and Jim McNairy commented, “we look forward to helping address the problem of homelessness at RHS’ Riverside Avenue campus, which will be managed by VOA President and CEO Leo McFarland, who has decades of experience in addressing homelessness and providing related services in the Sacramento region.” McNairy adds, “Leo’s expertise and longstanding positive working relationship with City of Roseville are a perfect match to help those in need in Roseville and Placer County.”