Collaboration aims to provide reliable water supply for future

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved an agreement allowing the Dutch Flat Mutual Water Company (Dutch Flat Mutual) to consolidate with PCWA at its meeting on May 21. The agreement allows for the extension of PCWA’s distribution system into the Dutch Flat community, effectively connecting current Dutch Flat customers to PCWA’s Alta Water System. It also paves the way for PCWA to access grant funding to implement the consolidation.

The consolidation process began in 2016 when the Dutch Flat Mutual Board of Directors voted to pursue connecting to PCWA. In 2018, through the joint efforts of the two agencies, PCWA was able to secure $480,000 from the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) to pay for the design of the project. One year later, in March 2019, the agencies submitted an application to the SWRCB to fund construction of the project. The anticipated construction cost is just over $4.5 million, of which $4.3 million could be covered by a SWRCB grant. The cost includes over $300,000 PCWA is setting aside for construction contingencies.

“We are grateful for PCWA’s collaboration on this important project,” said Dutch Flat Mutual Board President David Mintline. “Consolidating with PCWA will provide the community with a reliable water supply for the future and allow us to benefit from economies of scale.”

Upon completion of the project, PCWA will supply water to 106 new customers, serving each parcel individually. It will also take ownership of the new distribution system, an 180,000 gallon storage tank, the property the tank resides on, and all new infrastructure built to serve the Dutch Flat community; connection to PCWA’s Alta system will allow Dutch Flat Mutual’s water treatment plant to be decommissioned.

PCWA General Manager Andy Fecko said, “The Dutch Flat Mutual Consolidation Project fits in perfectly with PCWA’s stewardship responsibilities. Ensuring reliable water service to rural communities, like Dutch Flat, is a priority for our Board of Directors, and an important component of PCWA’s Countywide Master Plan.”

The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2:00 PM via teleconference. PCWA board meetings are open to the public. For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823- 4850 or (800) 464-0030.