Precautionary closure extended until June 3

Roseville, CA- Due to the nationwide civil unrest and potential for violence and looting the Westfield Galleria posted to their official FB social media page the following message: “Out of an abundance of caution, Westfield Galleria at Roseville IS CLOSED TODAY…”

The Westfield Galleria website currently shows a reopen date on Wednesday, June 3, at 11:00 am.

Several retails stores in the Roseville area closed early on Sunday citing concerns over protests and the potential for looting. Roseville Police have been monitoring developments and as of Monday night at 9:00 reporting on a Douglas Blvd gathering “All demonstrations were peaceful and there’s no reported property damage or illegal activity.”