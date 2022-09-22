Auburn, Calif. – Last time we joined the gang over at Knee Deep Brewing, they were busy gearing up the launch of an onsite event center and rolling out what is now Hola Senor, their tasty Mexican Style Lager. So, with autumn and cooler weather rolling in, we figured it was high time to check in and catch up on what’s new at Knee Deep Brewing, one of California’s premier craft beer destinations.

You never quite know what to expect when revisiting Knee Deep as the brewers always have a few tasty surprises in store.

For those new to Knee Deep, it’s a good idea to take note of the two different beer menus. The first one contains Knee Deep’s revered favorites such as Breaking Bud, Hoptologist, Simtra, Tanilla and several others classics. It’s the perfect choice, when you know exactly what you want. For beer drinkers who love trying something new, the rotating menu is where it’s at. Some brews here are experimental, some temporary visitors, while others are new favorites just waiting for a spot on the big board. We recommend ordering a flight with a selection from each menu.

NEW! Deep Haze & Deep Clarity

Reminiscent of Giant Orange vs Dodger Blue, Knee Deep is currently showcasing their Deep Haze and Deep Clarity battle of the brews which we decided to put to the test.

If you’re a fan of hazy beers, the Deep Haze is among one the better ones to our palate. Offering a refreshing and slight citrus kick, it doesn’t overwhelm and offers a nice balance of hops without being overly bold. ABV is listed at 6.5%. You can soon find it at your local Safeway!

Clarity IPA drinks more like an everyday beer. Lighter on the palate, refreshing and easy to drink, our fellow traveler preferred the Clarity over the more hoppy counterpart for its drinkability. Clarity also weight in at 6.5% ABV.

Deep Haze & Deep Clarity could well become mainstays in the starting rotation on Knee Deep’s roster of brews. Well done!

Meeting & Event Center

Since our last visit, Knee Deep has completed construction on their 2,000 square foot onsite event center. Located just off the main tasting room, this rental space offers some privacy and entertainment space which can host both small, intimate gatherings among a few friends or larger business gatherings or even wedding receptions for around 100 people.

In addition to a section that resembles a mini beer hall, there are two hang out area that provide approximately 100-inch screens to practice your golf game on 84 championship courses, kick back, play games and you can even pipe in your own Bluetooth music. Each bay accommodates up to 8 people.

Spaces are available for rental by the hour for a surprisingly reasonable fee. » Check with Knee Deep to confirm and schedule.

During all our visits, we find the staff very friendly and knowledgeable about craft beers they have on tap. If you’re not a beer savvy, consider having the staff guide you toward a sampling of beers geared toward your particular tastes. With dozen beers on tap to choose from, it can make your experience a positive one!

Knee Deep’s Taproom in Auburn is a brief drive less than 30 minutes from most points in Roseville and Rocklin. Unlike most craft breweries, Knee Deep is open 7 Days a week from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Fri & Saturday they are open until 9:00 pm. The extended days and hours make it easier to plan a visit anytime.

Craft beer lovers take their pursuit of quality beer very seriously and thankfully one of the best places to enjoy that experience is at Knee Deep Brewing Company.

Cheers!

Knee Deep Brewing Company

13395 New Airport Rd H

Auburn, CA

https://kneedeepbrewing.com/