Disadvantaged School Children Benefit from Roseville City School District Backpack Program

Roseville, Calif. – When children are in need, local nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) steps up to help. Recently, Roseville City School District reached out to TAF for funding to support its Child Backpack Program. TAF’s board of directors quickly made a unanimous decision to approve the ask and donate backpacks full of school staples such as pencils, notebooks and more to local elementary and middle schools.

“It is our passion to help local children get the materials they need to succeed,” said Hallie Romero, executive director of Tommy Apostolos Fund. “In addition to having a bag to hold their items, we hope the backpacks will help the children feel prepared and motivated to go to school.”

Community support

TAF is incredibly grateful to participate in this program and would have not been able to do so without the support from generous sponsors, community members and friends.

Community members can support Tommy Apostolos Fund’s Annual Kid’s Shopping Day and any other needs that arise by making a donation at tommyafund.com/donate or contacting [email protected] for more information.

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies and other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is prominently recognized throughout the Placer County community for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its annual Kid’s Shopping Day, where nearly 500 underserved Roseville children are given the opportunity to shop for brand new, warm clothing and essential winter gear-all expenses paid.

