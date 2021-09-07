Containment expected next week, no structures damaged

Auburn, Calif.- The Bridge Fire is currently at 25 percent containment and has scorched in excess of 411 acres to date. Cal Fire estimates full containment on September 15th.

High heat and low humidity remain in the forecast and all of Auburn State Recreation Area remains closed at this time.

Evacuations lifted

The evacuation orders and evacuation warnings have been lifted in all areas of the fire. Old Foresthill Road remains closed from Highway 49 to Foresthill Road. Foresthill Road currently has a temporary speed limit of 25

Cal Fire reports that the fire exhibited minimal activity during the overnight operational period. Fire personnel are focusing their efforts on mop up of the fire.

Structures and Injuries

No structures have been damaged or destroyed during the Bridge Fire and one firefighter has been injured. A total of 187 firefighting personnel have been assigned to battle the blaze.

Foresthill Bridge

The Foresthill Bridge completed in 1973 spans the American River and is listed as the highest bridge in California and the fourth highest in all of the United States at 730 feet.

