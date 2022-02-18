Grammy and Academy Award Winning Artist One Way Out Tour

Grass Valley, Calif.- Featuring a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound System and a multi-million dollar makeover, The Center for the Arts welcomes Melissa Etheridge to Grass Valley for one night on March 19.

On tour, promoting her latest album One Way Out, which brings to light previously written songs from that Melissa penned back in the 1980’s and 90’s.

Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor

Rediscovery

Etheridge stumbled upon these decades old songs/demos years ago while gathering materials for a retrospective box set. As she went through the songs, it brought her back to the start of her career and how they just weren’t right for that particular time or album. Some of the tracks were written before she had even come out and never felt comfortable releasing them, but knew they would be perfect for the box set. In 2013, the singer found herself back at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with her original band (Fritz Lewak, John Shanks, Kevin McCormick) and would give these songs a new life. Shortly after she finished the records, she would part ways with her label and the box set was shelved. Melissa would begin working on new material and once again, those songs were set aside. That is, until 2020 when she was sorting through old files to share with fans on Etheridge TV’s Friday Night Time Machine show. The time was finally right.

Etheridge is currently on the road in support of the album and will be touring through the fall in support of One Way Out. Dates include new cities and rescheduled shows from 2020.

March 18: Santa Rosa: Luther Burbank Center

March 19: Grass Valley: Center for the Arts

March 20: Chico: Laxson Auditorium

March 22: Modesto: Gallo Center for the Arts

March 23: Napa: Uptown Theatre

All tour dates and additional info can be found at MelissaEtheridge.com.

The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts located on Main Street in Grass Valley has quickly become an sought after musical destination for musicians and fans alike. The remodeled venue offers a intimate, comfortable setting in downtown Grass Valley with a world-class sound system.