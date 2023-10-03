Folsom’s Premier Concert & Entertainment Venue

Folsom, Calif.- The renowned Harris Center is gaining steam heading into the holiday season with an exciting schedule of entertainment on tap. Tickets often sell out quickly for holiday events and concerts, so plan accordingly!

Easily accessible from the Sacramento and Placer region, the Harris Center has become one of the region’s premier showcases for world and local music along with popular favorites. Intimate venue boasts excellent audio, seating and visuals in modern theatre atmosphere.

The Harris Center’s proximity to Roseville and ease of access make it a convenient and hassle free entertainment destination any night of the week.

Harris Center 2023

Oct 6: Queen of the Night- Remembering Whitney

Oct 12: Jesse Cook

Oct 14: Emerald Extravaganza

Oct 15: Face Vocal Band

Oct 25: Student Showcase

Oct 29: Great Composers Chamber Music Series

Nov 19: David Shannon

Nov 20: Nashville Songwriters

Nov 21: The 55th Anniversary of the Beatles White Album

Nov 25: Bee Gees Gold

Nov 26: Queen of Motown

Nov 28: Mannheim Steamroller

Nov 30: Nathan Pacheco Christmas

Dec 1: Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland

Dec 2- 3: Holiday Pops

Dec 7: Fall 2023 Nutcracker Reimagined

Dec 9 & 10: Happy Holidays Symphony

Dec 14- 17: The Nutcracker

Dec 18: Irish Christmas

Dec 21: High Voltage Holiday Celebration

Dec 22: A Master Singers Christmas

Harris Center 2024

Jan 5: Zep Live: the Led Zeppelin Concert Experience

Jan 7: Chamber Music Series

Jan 10- 13: Jesus Christ Superstar

Jan 14: Collision of Rhythm

Mar 9 – 10: Big Band Pops

Mar 17: Key of G Live!

April 21: Black Market Trust

may 9- 12: The Cher Show

For a complete list of shows, times, ticket availability and additional entertainment options, visit https://www.harriscenter.net