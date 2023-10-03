Folsom’s Premier Concert & Entertainment Venue
Folsom, Calif.- The renowned Harris Center is gaining steam heading into the holiday season with an exciting schedule of entertainment on tap. Tickets often sell out quickly for holiday events and concerts, so plan accordingly!
Easily accessible from the Sacramento and Placer region, the Harris Center has become one of the region’s premier showcases for world and local music along with popular favorites. Intimate venue boasts excellent audio, seating and visuals in modern theatre atmosphere.
The Harris Center’s proximity to Roseville and ease of access make it a convenient and hassle free entertainment destination any night of the week.
Harris Center 2023
- Oct 6: Queen of the Night- Remembering Whitney
- Oct 12: Jesse Cook
- Oct 14: Emerald Extravaganza
- Oct 15: Face Vocal Band
- Oct 25: Student Showcase
- Oct 29: Great Composers Chamber Music Series
- Nov 19: David Shannon
- Nov 20: Nashville Songwriters
- Nov 21: The 55th Anniversary of the Beatles White Album
- Nov 25: Bee Gees Gold
- Nov 26: Queen of Motown
- Nov 28: Mannheim Steamroller
- Nov 30: Nathan Pacheco Christmas
- Dec 1: Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland
- Dec 2- 3: Holiday Pops
- Dec 7: Fall 2023 Nutcracker Reimagined
- Dec 9 & 10: Happy Holidays Symphony
- Dec 14- 17: The Nutcracker
- Dec 18: Irish Christmas
- Dec 21: High Voltage Holiday Celebration
- Dec 22: A Master Singers Christmas
Harris Center 2024
- Jan 5: Zep Live: the Led Zeppelin Concert Experience
- Jan 7: Chamber Music Series
- Jan 10- 13: Jesus Christ Superstar
- Jan 14: Collision of Rhythm
- Mar 9 – 10: Big Band Pops
- Mar 17: Key of G Live!
- April 21: Black Market Trust
- may 9- 12: The Cher Show
For a complete list of shows, times, ticket availability and additional entertainment options, visit https://www.harriscenter.net
