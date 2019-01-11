Roseville Utility Exploration Center Hosts Bird and Bug Bonanza

February 2, 2019

Roseville, CA- The early bird catches the worm, and you can meet both the bird and the worm at Bird and Bug Bonanza!

You are invited to explore life in local creeks and waterways at this free family event. Peer through our microscopes at pond scum, hold composting worms in your hand, watch bees buzz around their hive and introduce yourself to some rescued ambassador birds.

Journey through the storm drain to explore Cruddy Creek, an indoor, interactive creek crawl. Head to the game room to win prizes playing Busy Bees, Lady Bug Power and Flip-In Creek. Get your face painted with creative designs. Build a birdhouse to create a safe home for local backyard birds ($10 materials fee, while supplies last).

Bird and Bug Bonanza

Saturday, February 2, 2019

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

FREE

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

(916) 746-1550

Expert Fun!

Experts from Bohart Museum of Entomology, California Master Beekeepers, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District, Placer County Master Gardeners and the City of Roseville Stormwater Division will be on hand to share their knowledge on pollinators, integrated pest management and proper disposal of household hazardous waste. Come learn how to keep our creeks and streams clean and hopping with life!

For more information, visit www.roseville.ca.us/familyfun or call (916) 746-1550.