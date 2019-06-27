Questions to ask your real estate agent

Roseville, CA- Make sure you are getting answers to the right questions when buying a home. Too often buyers are not getting the information they should have to make a good decision on which home to buy.

What have similar homes sold for in the past few months?

Knowing which homes in the area have sold and for what price can give you information on the pricing strategy the seller is using and if the current housing market is hot or cold. Having your agent look at comparative sales will provide the data needed to make a smart offer.

How long has the property been on the market?

There are numerous reasons a property has been on the market for than a few days. Ask your real estate agent to do some research on the listing. Often listing which go into contract quickly may have a buyer drop out after several weeks. Just because the house has been on the market for 30-days may not mean he sellers are desperate. Knowing more about the days on the market can help make your offer the right one.

What are the ongoing maintenance costs on this house?

Your monthly mortgage payment and utilities are not the only costs you should consider when buying a home. Depending on the age of the house, consider what it will cost to maintain. We just showed a home in Auburn with a spectacular backyard. It was inviting and hard to resist but our buyers had to consider the cost and time it would take to keep it in the condition it is in today. How much does it cost to have a pool, can you take care of the yard, and if not, what will be to cost for a gardener?

Why is the owner selling the house?

Your real estate agent can generally get information about a job relocation or need for a larger or smaller house but here is where being a bit more aggressive may help give you some insight on the house and neighborhood. We never think it is a bad idea to approach neighbors and see what they have to say. You would rather know about a problem before you buy than after you move in.

Take advantage of the experience and knowledge your agent has.

What do you think of….?

Most agent have years of experience and have toured thousand of home. They will recognize when a HVAC system is old, when the outlets are not grounded, and when someone who had updated the house has cut corners. Many agents will keep their opinions to themselves, so ask them for their thoughts. They may be able to point out something which will make you want to buy or go to the next listing.

The questions above are only a few of many but they are some of the key one’s buyers should ask. Having the right information about a property will assist the buyer in making an informed decision and increase the probability they will be happy with the price they are paying and love the house after they move in.

Julie Jalone

If you have any comments you would like to share or have questions about searching for a home to buy, please contact me (916-899-6571) at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville. You can also reach me by emailing to juliej@jalone.com