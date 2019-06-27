Roseville, one of California’s full service cities

Roseville, CA- As you’ve likely heard, PG&E is shutting off power to parts of their service area during times of higher wildfire risk. These shutoffs will not impact Roseville Electric Utility and our customers.

We are connected to a different power grid and receive our power from Roseville’s own generation resources and sources other than PG&E.

Wildland fires are a serious problem in California. Even though the risk is very low for wildfires here, Roseville Electric Utility, with assistance from the Roseville Fire Department, has developed a Summer Preparedness Plan to address wildfire risk and ensure we are prepared for any emergency.