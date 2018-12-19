Going to an Open House: Get Answers

Roseville, CA- If you are in the market for a new home and to an open house don’t be shy, talk to the agent host. They won’t force you to buy the house.

7 Questions to Ask at an Open House

1- Have you received any offers?

Listing agents can’t disclose the amount of offers, only whether they exist.

2- When does the seller want to move?

Find out the seller’s timeline. If the seller is in a hurry, they may be willing to accept an offer lower than the asking price.

3- When is the seller looking to close?

One way to strengthen your offer is to propose a closing date that’s ideal for them.

4- Is the seller flexible on price?

You may not get an answer but always worth asking.

5- How many days has the home been on the market?

You can find this information on the internet, but the seller’s agent can give you context, especially if the house has been sitting on the market for a while.

6- Has the price changed?

Again, available online, but talking to the listing agent is the only way to find out why the seller dropped the price.

7- Are there any issues?

Have there been any renovations or recent repairs made to the home? Ask about the roof, appliances, and HVAC system because they can be expensive to repair or replace.

Bonus – What are the average utility costs?

Ask the listing agent what a typical monthly utility bill is during the summer and during the winter.

With the information you have, thank the host before you go.

Buying or Selling?

If you or someone you know is considering buying or selling a home and you have questions, feel free to contact me at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or send an email to juliej@jalone.com.