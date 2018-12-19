Part of County’s Capital Improvement Plan

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved a $24,089,232 contract authorizing Roebbelen Contracting Inc. to design and build a new Placer County coroner facility in Roseville.

A feasibility study completed in 2016 concluded that a new facility will ensure Placer County is meeting the growing demand for more sophisticated forensic analysis while addressing capacity needs. The coroner currently operates in a facility constructed in the 1940s.

Extensive requirements were included in the request for applications from design-build entities to design and construct the new coroner facility. Three teams were selected to compete for the contract by presenting their design and construction proposals in November. The committee reviewed and scored the teams based on “best value” criteria. Roebbelen Contracting Inc. was selected as the top-ranked firm.

“This project approval shows our county’s commitment to providing state of the art facilities and services,” said District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran. “Our coroner’s facility provides critical services during the most difficult time in many people’s lives and it is important that we have the most advanced resources available for our community.”

Project Costs Top $28 Million

The total project cost of the Placer County coroner facility is projected to be $28.5 million Funding for this project will come from $25 million in capital facilities impact fees and $3.5 million in capital reserve funds.

Replacing Antiquated Facility

“The new facility is replacing a building that was built during World War II,” said Steve Newsom, the county’s deputy director public works and facilities. “The county’s pathologists have been accomplishing their work in challenging conditions, and the new facility will provide state-of-the-art equipment while planning for future needs and growth. The chief deputy coroner and both pathologists were integral to the planning and design of the new facility, which will allow them to be more efficient, provide improved technology and accommodate anticipated increases in workload for decades to come.”

The Coroner’s Office is a division of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office that is responsible for autopsy reports, holding personal property of the deceased, issuing death certificates and facilitating organ and tissue donations.

This project is part of the county’s five-year capital improvement plan approved last year by the Board of Supervisors, as well as part of the Placer County criminal justice master plan.