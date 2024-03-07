Tommy Apostolos Fund

TAF is a California nonprofit organization that raises funds to purchase clothing for underprivileged Roseville-based school children.

One hundred percent (100%) of the money raised goes directly to these purchase programs for children who are selected.

▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼
Behind the Cellar Door

Roseville Today Featured Event!

Behind the Cellar Door
Behind the Cellar Door
Behind the Cellar Door

Tommy Apostolos Fund

P.O. Box 969
Roseville, Calif. 95661
(916) 772-0667
Non-Profit / Service Organization
https://www.tommyafund.com/

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!

▶ Related▶ More from Author