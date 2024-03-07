Tommy Apostolos Fund
TAF is a California nonprofit organization that raises funds to purchase clothing for underprivileged Roseville-based school children.
One hundred percent (100%) of the money raised goes directly to these purchase programs for children who are selected.
P.O. Box 969
Roseville, Calif. 95661
(916) 772-0667
Non-Profit / Service Organization
https://www.tommyafund.com/
