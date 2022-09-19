Award Supports Nonprofit’s Fundraising for Underprivileged Children

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is one of few local nonprofits to receive their full grant request from the City of Roseville. Among the 20 applicants, TAF was ranked #1 in their category by the Roseville Grants Advisory Committee and awarded a total of $15,000.

After more than 30 years of service, TAF remains dedicated to providing underserved children with clothes, backpacks, and other necessities. With this grant, TAF will continue to organize volunteer-based events, including its Kid’s Shopping Day which takes place in December.

“It is an honor to receive our entire grant request, as well as top ranking in our category. We could not serve the community in the many ways we do if it weren’t for the endless support from both the city and community.” Hallie Romero, TAF Executive Director

Tommy Apostolos Fund recognizes that commissioners have several local nonprofit organizations to consider. TAF is beyond grateful for not only the generous grant but also the time and consideration that was put into this process.

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

With more than 30 years of service, Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies, and other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is supported by civic leaders and is regularly recognized throughout Placer County for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives, and its Annual Kid’s Shopping Spree. Learn more at https://www.tommyafund.com/