Organization has served 15,000 Roseville children over its history

Roseville, CA- Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund is celebrating 30 years of providing warm winter essentials for worthy students in Roseville. Through relationships with teachers and administrators from Roseville school districts, students from the community who could benefit from added support are referred to the organization. With the help of donors and volunteers, ‘The Fund’ provides weather-appropriate clothing, shoes and other essentials to help students be successful learners throughout the school year.

It is gratifying to know that we have served over 15,000 children throughout our history. Knowing that we continue to positively impact these kids makes us even more committed to our mission to serve them,” Executive Director Hallie Romero





To commemorate the anniversary, The Fund is hosting a dinner celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Grounds in Roseville. The event, which kicks-off at 6:00 p.m., will feature a catered dinner, live entertainment from local bands Ant Bee and Wrong Side of 40, and a raffle and silent auction. Proceeds from the event will support the organization’s efforts to provide for students in the 2019-20 school year. Tickets are $40 per individual, or $75 per couple and can be purchased on the organization’s website or contact tommyafund@gmail.com.

Volunteers are needed and asked to visit TommyAFund.com for more information. In addition, those unable to attend are invited to support The Fund by sponsoring a child. “Just $130 can outfit a child with warm clothes, pajamas and sturdy shoes,” explained Romero.

Events Details

30th Anniversary Dinner Celebration

Saturday, April 6, 2019

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Grounds

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

Tickets: $40 per person or $75 for couples

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies and other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is supported by civic leaders and regularly recognized throughout Placer County for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its Annual Kid’s Shopping Spree.