Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour at Palisades Tahoe February 23-25th

Olympic Valley, Calif. – The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) gave the go-ahead for The Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup to host the Giant Slalom and Slalom scheduled for February 23rd – 25th.

As with every stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, each mountain must pass “snow control” ahead of the races to ensure course quality for the racers. Palisades Tahoe has received 179″ inches of snowfall this season and groomers and racecourse planners have been working on the course since February 1st.

“It’s a great honor to be the host resort for the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup as we continue to bring international competition back to our legendary slopes,” says Dee Byrne, COO and President of Palisades Tahoe. “From the 1960 Winter Games to the 1969 Men’s World Cup, the 2017 Women’s World Cup, and most recently the 2023 Men’s World Cup we’re looking forward to bringing an international competition back to our resort for the second year in a row. I would like to give a huge shoutout to our hardworking and dedicated Palisades Tahoe staff, North Tahoe community, and volunteers from around the world, because we couldn’t put this event on without them.”

The Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup

Friday, February 23rd 6:15pm Public Bib Draw

Saturday, February 24th 10am: Giant Slalom Run 1

Saturday, February 24th 1:15pm: Giant Slalom Run 2

Sunday, February 25th 10am: Slalom Run 1

Sunday, February 25th 1:15pm: Slalom Run 2

Men’s slalom and giant slalom events

Palisades Tahoe is no stranger to international competition. A renowned ski racing venue that has bred champions since the 1960 Winter Olympics, the resort’s legendary steeps will once again welcome back World Cup racers this winter. One of only four U.S. resorts featured on the World Cup circuit this season, Palisades Tahoe will host men’s slalom and giant slalom events on Dog Leg and Red Dog Face. The course, raced in 2017 for the women’s alpine event, is one Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has described as “one of, if not the toughest” course venues on the women’s World Cup circuit.​

Check out the course and the action from the base area, cheer on the world’s best athletes, enjoy the free concerts Friday with the Black Jacket Symphony and Saturday with Eve 6 and Ludacris plus fireworks at the KT Base Bar February 23-25, 2024.

