Solitude and Recreation in Placer County

Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart.

Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam, this slice of Placer County remains much as it was back then.

Bordering the Granite Chief Wilderness, Hell Hole Reservoir is a magnificent place to get away from it all. Boating, camping and stargazing in solitude are just some of the highlights.

During springtime, set up your campsites along rushing creeks or explore the crashing waterfalls of icy snowmelt. Finding the rugged campsites is all part of the challenge.

Be Prepared

Located about 75 miles east of Roseville, the twisty, windy and often bumpy ride is a two plus hour excursion into mountainous bear country. We didn’t encounter another vehicle for a couple hours. Forget about cell service and civilization, fuel up and be sure to bring plenty of supplies along with your patience and sense of adventure.

Hell Hole Reservoir is a spectacular treasure located off the beaten path in Placer County.