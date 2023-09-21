Folsom Renaissance Fair this weekend at Folsom City Lions Park

Action and adventure for all ages!

Folsom, Calif.- Experience action and adventure at the 31st Folsom Renaissance Faire & Jousting Tournament, September 23-24, 2023 at Folsom City Lions Park.

Step into a world where Queen Elizabeth Tudor, ambassadors from foreign lands, juggling jesters, winsome wenches, noble lords and ladies, knights on horseback, and characters of all sorts come to life. This is not just the stuff of fairy tales.

Prepare to be enthralled by real hard-hitting jousting, witness full armored combats between knights, savor culinary delicacies, observe craft demonstrations, and immerse yourself in the enchanting allure of ancient music, dance, and comedy. Be captivated by magic shows, marvel at contortionist acts, encounter swashbucklers, and pirates, and discover fairies (whose presence is known only to children).

Children’s delight

Children will delight in dancing, games, crafts, puppet shows, storytelling, and even the opportunity to meet the Queen herself. At the Folsom Renaissance Faire, we embrace a fusion of history and fantasy, making our event accessible to audiences from all walks of life. We celebrate the vibrant cosplay culture, welcoming enthusiasts from all genres, time periods, and countries to showcase their creativity.

We invite all our guests to dress up in their finest time-traveling attire, regardless of the century they choose to portray. Whether you take a leap back or forward in time, we eagerly anticipate celebrating this immersive journey with you!

ALL TICKET SALES WILL BE PROCESSED BY EVENTBRITE.

Please choose between Saturday or Sunday attendance as only 5000 patrons will be allowed in daily.

Each ticket is for single-day admission. Ticket sales are final and tickets are non-refundable.