SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The UC Davis pediatric emergency department today unveiled a brand new waiting room, specially designed for kids.

Boasting bright colors and a child-friendly design, this new 500-square-foot area provides a comfortable space for young patients and their families that is private and separate from the adult emergency waiting area. The space has been under construction for the past four months. It replaces the pediatric emergency waiting room that opened in 2010, located in a different space within the Pediatric Emergency Department.

“No one wants to visit the ER, especially during a pandemic,” said Claudio Alvarado, assistant nurse manager of the pediatric emergency department. “We are seeing more families choosing to delay care, even emergency care, during this time. But we want to provide reassurance and comfort to families, when they have to come see us for a trauma or emergency. We want this space to be an inviting place for children during a stressful time.”

Today also marks the move of the pediatric emergency department to a new patient-care area or “pod,” which will provide three additional emergency beds, dedicated to children.

Other hallmarks of the UC Davis Pediatric Emergency Department:

Certified child life specialists who can provide support through play, self-expressive activities and age-appropriate medical preparation and education.

Fourteen dedicated pediatric emergency beds. Twelve of these beds are private with a door for additional security and privacy. These are grouped together in a pediatric emergency "pod," so children are not placed near adult patients. Two pediatric emergency beds are part of the Resuscitation Bay, separated by a curtain, so the emergency team can work on two children with acute care needs simultaneously.

The Sacramento region's only level I pediatric trauma center – one of only a handful in California. A Level I pediatric trauma center can provide total care for every injury. The trauma center also serves as a referral resource for hospitals throughout Northern California, western Nevada and southern Oregon.

“A trip to the emergency department can be a scary time for a child,” said Esther Lee, pediatric core committee chair and registered nurse at the UC Davis Pediatric Emergency Department. “Our goal is to not have our pediatric patients wait to be seen. But if they have to, we want to decrease the stressors by making a child-friendly environment for them. We strive to help improve care for our little friends and decrease their fears while they are being treated at the UC Davis Pediatric Emergency Department.”