Growing need in local community

Sacramento, CA- The Salvation Army of Sacramento is going big for this year’s Big Day of Giving (BDOG) on Thursday, May 7. The nonprofit has set a goal of $250,000 for the annual, one-day fundraising event in California’s capital city put on by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. Reaching this goal will help the Army continue to meet the growing need in the community and to support our normal operations.

“We are really looking forward to this year’s Big Day of Giving,” said Major Ivan Wild, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division. “These past seven weeks have not only changed the trajectory of our usual fundraising, but also added the challenge of raising additional funds to meet the demands of this current crisis. With the cancellation of our springtime fundraisers, including the 29th Annual Community Luncheon, the Big Day of Giving is more important than ever to keep Salvation Army operations moving forward.”

To showcase all that we are doing to respond to COVID-19 and serve the community year-round, The Salvation Army is planning a day of Facebook Live segments with prominent members of the community. The segments will be broadcast on Facebook.com/deloro starting at 6:00 a.m. on the Big Day of Giving. In the meantime, those who want to support the Army’s efforts in Sacramento don’t have to wait until May 7. Donations are being accepted right now on The Salvation Army’s BDOG site, which is bigdaysac.org. Just $30 can provide food to a family of four for up to a week.

The Salvation Army has set its biggest goal yet for the annual online fundraiser. The nonprofit has ramped up operations in response to COVID-19. Since March 16, we’ve served more than 32,000 people and provided the following in Sacramento:

8,168 Food Bags/Boxes (830% increase over last year)

18,720 Hot Meals to Sheltered Homeless

6,300 Emotional & Spiritual Care/Psycho-Social Support Contacts

15,300 Personal Protective Equipment Provided to Volunteers and Staff

312 Days of Childcare for Essential Workers

In addition, we are proud to share that we have been able to continue operating our Center of Hope emergency shelter, the E. Claire Raley Transitional Living Center and the Next Step Transitional Living Center. These facilities house hundreds of individuals and families every night and help them towards their goal of self-sufficiency with casework and other support. We are also delivering meals to homebound seniors and vulnerable populations, providing activity kits to families with children, and helping individuals and families with rent and utility bills.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army operates one of the largest federally recognized emergency disaster services agencies in Northern California and Northern Nevada. We are part of the communities in which we serve, putting us on the ground before, during and long after an emergency occurs. The Salvation Army has been serving the Sacramento community for more than 130 years. In that time, we’ve helped change and even save countless lives. To learn more about our operation and mission to meet human need without discrimination, head to COVID19.gosalarmy.org.