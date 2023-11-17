New California Laws 2024: Part 7

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on flavored tobacco, consumer privacy, law enforcement social media, horse racing, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 7)

BILL TITLE DESCRPTION AB-911 Unlawfully restrictive covenants: affordable housing. AB-917 Low-cost automobile insurance program. AB-918 Health care district: County of Imperial. AB-925 Vehicle removal: expired registration. AB-928 CalFresh Data Dashboard: students. AB-932 Accessory dwelling units: Accessory Dwelling Unit Program: reports. AB-933 Privileged communications: incident of sexual assault, harassment, or discrimination. AB-934 Commission on Teacher Credentialing: public awareness campaign. AB-935 Tobacco sales: flavored tobacco ban. AB-936 Dentistry: exemptions. AB-937 Dependency: family reunification services. AB-939 Santa Clara Valley Water District. AB-943 Corrections: population data. AB-946 Emergency services: endangered missing advisory. AB-947 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: sensitive personal information. AB-948 Prescription drugs. AB-952 Dental coverage disclosures. AB-954 Dependency: court-ordered services. AB-956 California State Auditor: background checks. AB-965 Local government: broadband permit applications. AB-968 Single-family residential property: disclosures. AB-969 Elections: voting systems. AB-971 Vehicles: transit-only traffic lanes. AB-976 Accessory dwelling units: owner-occupancy requirements. AB-979 Long-term care: family councils. AB-988 Miles Hall Lifeline and Suicide Prevention Act: veteran and military data reporting. AB-993 Cannabis Task Force. AB-994 Law enforcement: social media. AB-1007 Occupational safety and health standards: plume. AB-1013 On-sale general public premises: drug testing devices. AB-1016 Pest control operations: aircraft operations: private applicator. AB-1020 County Employees Retirement Law of 1937: disability retirement: medical conditions: employment-related presumption. AB-1021 Controlled substances: rescheduling. AB-1023 California Cybersecurity Integration Center: school cybersecurity. AB-1025 County government: contract legal counsel: elected treasurer-tax collector. AB-1027 Social media platforms: drug safety policies. AB-1029 Advance health care directive form. AB-1032 Courts: court interpreters. AB-1033 Accessory dwelling units: local ordinances: separate sale or conveyance. AB-1037 Vote by mail ballots: signature verification. AB-1046 Alquist-Priolo Earthquake Fault Zoning Act: exemptions. AB-1048 Dental benefits and rate review. AB-1052 Sacramento Regional Transit District: taxes. AB-1059 Product safety: consumer products: textile fiberglass and covered flame retardant chemicals. AB-1061 Electricity Supply Strategic Reliability Reserve Program. AB-1068 Public Utilities Commission: ex parte communications. AB-1070 Physician assistants: physician supervision: exceptions. AB-1071 Teen dating violence prevention education: online information and resources. AB-1074 Horse racing. AB-1076 Contracts in restraint of trade: noncompete agreements.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.