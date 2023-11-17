New California Laws 2024: Part 7
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 7 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on flavored tobacco, consumer privacy, law enforcement social media, horse racing, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 7)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRPTION
|AB-911
|Unlawfully restrictive covenants: affordable housing.
|AB-917
|Low-cost automobile insurance program.
|AB-918
|Health care district: County of Imperial.
|AB-925
|Vehicle removal: expired registration.
|AB-928
|CalFresh Data Dashboard: students.
|AB-932
|Accessory dwelling units: Accessory Dwelling Unit Program: reports.
|AB-933
|Privileged communications: incident of sexual assault, harassment, or discrimination.
|AB-934
|Commission on Teacher Credentialing: public awareness campaign.
|AB-935
|Tobacco sales: flavored tobacco ban.
|AB-936
|Dentistry: exemptions.
|AB-937
|Dependency: family reunification services.
|AB-939
|Santa Clara Valley Water District.
|AB-943
|Corrections: population data.
|AB-946
|Emergency services: endangered missing advisory.
|AB-947
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: sensitive personal information.
|AB-948
|Prescription drugs.
|AB-952
|Dental coverage disclosures.
|AB-954
|Dependency: court-ordered services.
|AB-956
|California State Auditor: background checks.
|AB-965
|Local government: broadband permit applications.
|AB-968
|Single-family residential property: disclosures.
|AB-969
|Elections: voting systems.
|AB-971
|Vehicles: transit-only traffic lanes.
|AB-976
|Accessory dwelling units: owner-occupancy requirements.
|AB-979
|Long-term care: family councils.
|AB-988
|Miles Hall Lifeline and Suicide Prevention Act: veteran and military data reporting.
|AB-993
|Cannabis Task Force.
|AB-994
|Law enforcement: social media.
|AB-1007
|Occupational safety and health standards: plume.
|AB-1013
|On-sale general public premises: drug testing devices.
|AB-1016
|Pest control operations: aircraft operations: private applicator.
|AB-1020
|County Employees Retirement Law of 1937: disability retirement: medical conditions: employment-related presumption.
|AB-1021
|Controlled substances: rescheduling.
|AB-1023
|California Cybersecurity Integration Center: school cybersecurity.
|AB-1025
|County government: contract legal counsel: elected treasurer-tax collector.
|AB-1027
|Social media platforms: drug safety policies.
|AB-1029
|Advance health care directive form.
|AB-1032
|Courts: court interpreters.
|AB-1033
|Accessory dwelling units: local ordinances: separate sale or conveyance.
|AB-1037
|Vote by mail ballots: signature verification.
|AB-1046
|Alquist-Priolo Earthquake Fault Zoning Act: exemptions.
|AB-1048
|Dental benefits and rate review.
|AB-1052
|Sacramento Regional Transit District: taxes.
|AB-1059
|Product safety: consumer products: textile fiberglass and covered flame retardant chemicals.
|AB-1061
|Electricity Supply Strategic Reliability Reserve Program.
|AB-1068
|Public Utilities Commission: ex parte communications.
|AB-1070
|Physician assistants: physician supervision: exceptions.
|AB-1071
|Teen dating violence prevention education: online information and resources.
|AB-1074
|Horse racing.
|AB-1076
|Contracts in restraint of trade: noncompete agreements.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!