Little River, Calif. – Little River Inn is offering a plethora of packages this winter, from their Mushroom Symposium package that reveals all about the area’s famous fungi (adding in some delicious dining), to their DIY Christmas package.

Guests will be celebrating the holiday in style in their home away from home, to a hands-on Holiday Cocktail-making workshop, to January’s Nourish Wellness Retreat which allows guests to heal and recharge with the power of ancient redwoods and the mighty Pacific, they have truly created a unique winter experience for everyone.

Mushroom Symposium

Get up close and personal with their favorite fungus with the Little River Inn’s Mushroom Symposium package, December 8 through 10, 2023. A full weekend of activities, this incredible happening features a slate of mushroom educational sessions, lots of delicious mushrooms to eat, a two-night stay in a beautiful ocean-view room, and more.

The package for two includes:

Two night’s lodging for two in an Ocean View Traditional or Filtered Ocean View room (More luxurious rooms available for a higher price.)

Welcome reception and fireside chat on Friday night with mushroom cocktails and appetizers

Saturday morning identification walk with famous professional mushroom foragers including Alan Rockefeller, Jess Starwood, Harte Singer, and others

Saturday afternoon demonstrations and workshops in the Abalone room with professional foragers and mushroom experts

Saturday night, four-course mushroom-centric dinner for two in Little River Inn’s restaurant

Sunday craft fair in Little River Inn’s gardens

The Mushroom Symposium package is available December 8-10, 2023. $969, not including tax and gratuities. Additional details and booking.



DIY Christmas in Mendocino

Christmas in Mendocino is a truly magical time. Now guests can enjoy the wonder of a Mendocino Christmas, while celebrating just like they were at home with the Inn’s DIY Christmas package. This unique package includes an eco-friendly, recycled artificial Christmas tree for the room, Christmas ornaments and bow topper, kits to make popcorn and cranberry garlands, dinner for two in Little River Inn’s renowned restaurant ($120 value), and a discount at local Mendocino shops to buy wonderful local gifts. The DIY Christmas package requires a minimum of two nights between December 22 and 26, 2023. Starts at $777, not including tax and gratuities.

Detailed info and reservations here.

Christmas Cocktail workshop

On the Saturday before Christmas, the Inn will host a Christmas Cocktail workshop. Attendees will learn how to make three festive cocktails along with the seasonal syrups, bitters, and pickles that make them spectacular. Their signature Pickled Kumquat Martini will be prepared, among other jolly delights. The workshop is led by experienced Little River Inn bartenders who are versed in cocktail lore, technique, and eclectic ingredients. Snacks and stories will also be provided. Christmas Cocktail Workshop, Saturday, December 23, 2023, 1 p.m. in the Abalone Room at Little River Inn. $80. To book this experience, click here!

Nourish Retreat

After the hectic holidays, Little River Inn is offering a Nourish Retreat to rebalance and recenter energies for the New Year, Friday, January 19 through Monday, January 22, 2024. This is a three-night, weekend-long retreat, filled with Mindful Meditations, gentle yoga, breathwork, and other restorative practices, including slow movement yoga by the ocean to foster relaxation and rejuvenation. There will be plenty of down time too, for self-care activities such as hiking, nature walks, golf, massage, tarot readings, and more. The experience is guided by Under the Moon with Teale, an international Meditation Guide and Spiritual Coach who draws her inspiration from connecting to nature, among other things. The retreat includes a discount on the room and complimentary lunch Saturday and Sunday. Little River Inn’s Wellness and Nourish Retreat, Friday, January 19 through Monday January 22, 2024. Starts at $1,438.00, not including tax and gratuities. For more information and reservations explore here.

About Little River Inn

Little River Inn is a family-owned and operated historic resort in Northern California that is home to a chef-driven restaurant, a nine-hole Audubon-certified golf course (suitable for all skill levels), professional tennis courts, and the friendliest service on the Mendocino Coast.

Ideal for the entire family (and pet-friendly as well), the Inn has 65 guest rooms ranging from the economical to the luxurious. The restaurant, helmed by CIA-trained Executive Chef Marc Dym, is a destination unto itself and the delicious, often hearty California coastal cuisine has a dedicated following.

Little River Inn is located two miles south of Mendocino overlooking the Pacific Ocean, at 7901 N. Highway One, Little River, CA 95456. For reservations and additional information, call 707-937-5942 or visit www.littleriverinn.com.

