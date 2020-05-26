Season of celebration as restrictions ease

Folsom, CA – As Sacramento County eases COVID-19 restrictions, the Palladio in Folsom announced that effective immediately its restaurants and retailers will begin the transition to full service.

“Our tenants could not be more pleased with the transition to full service and bringing their employees back to work. Over the coming days, Palladio will have a rolling opening with restaurants transitioning from take-out to dine-in, and for the first time many retailers will provide full in-store service,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “The Palladio will promote the latest social distancing guidelines to assure customers that they can safely enjoy our tradition of premiere wining and dining, and full-service shopping.”

As stores and restaurants expand operations, they will be posted at www.GoPalladio.com. Many restaurants have expanded patio areas which enables them to expand seating while maintaining social distancing.

Celebrates the Class of 2020

The Palladio in Folsom also recently announced that they will be celebrating the graduating Class of 2020 during a procession that offers gift cards, free churros and more on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

“We are pleased to join family and friends in congratulating the graduating class of 2020 for their academic achievement and wish them the very best as they begin a new chapter in their lives,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Congratulations Class of 2020.”

WHEN: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12:00pm – 4:00pm

WHERE: the Palladio shopping mall, parking lot near Nordstrom Rack at 440 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom, CA, off East Bidwell Street and Hwy 50.

WHAT: The Palladio will be celebrating the senior class of 2020 by providing each graduating senior (high school and college only) a $20.00 Palladio gift card, good at any Palladio store or restaurant, along with free Churros from Mas Taco restaurant.

RULES: Social distancing guidelines are strongly encouraged. Graduates must be dressed in their cap and gown and remain in their vehicles during the drive thru procession. One gift card and one order of Churros will be provided each high school and college graduate only. Rules can be found on Palladio’s website, www.GoPalladio.com.