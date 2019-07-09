Retailer plans coast-to-coast charging stations

Sacramento Area, CA – In collaboration with Electrify America, Walmart announced a new convenience for customers: an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Walmart Supercenters located at 4675 Watt Avenue, North Highlands and 8465 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove. This allows busy families to charge their electric vehicles while they shop and is part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast EV charging network, which would make Walmart one of the largest retail hosts of EV charging stations across the United States.

The Fastest EV Chargers Available

Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores are available to the public for use 24 hours a day and feature 150 kilowatt (kW) and 350kW DC fast chargers – currently among the most powerful EV chargers available on the market. Chargers at this power can charge capable vehicles at speeds of up to 20 miles of range per minute. The Electrify America charging stations at Walmart stores offer CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers, meaning almost every EV model on the road today can charge there.

Coast-to-Coast Convenience

With the Electrify America – Walmart collaboration, electric vehicle drivers can now travel across the country on major interstates and highways with a large concentration of EV chargers along U.S. interstates. In many cases, EV drivers have the option to solely recharge at Walmart stores during their travels. Currently, more than 130 Walmart stores offer Electrify America EV charging options and additional stations are expected to be installed at Walmart stores across 46 states. Walmart’s Electrify America EV charging locations already up and running in California include:

North Highlands, CA

Patterson, CA

Elk Grove, CA

“Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation’s EV charging station infrastructure,” Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart Inc. said. “Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment.”

The Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores are simple to use:

Plug in and follow instructions on touchscreen to begin charging session by inserting credit or debit card.

Option available to receive text message notifications of status of charging session.

Electrify America’s mobile app makes charging even easier.

Drivers can conveniently shop while the vehicle charges.

Walmart has an aspirational goal to be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, aiming to power 50 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025. The collaboration with Electrify America reinforces Walmart’s broader mission to spark collective action – alongside key partners – to drive environmental sustainability and provide customers access to sustainable options.