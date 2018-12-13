Recipient of PetSmart Charities Grant

Sacramento, Ca – Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento recently received a $100,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, designed to help keep more people and pets together in Sacramento.

When people are experiencing life changes and challenges such as homelessness, having a pet can add an extra layer of complexity and concern. Pet parents in these situations may sometimes feel that they have no other option but to surrender their beloved pets to local animal welfare organizations.

But with the help of this new grant, Front Street Animal Shelter is committed to offering solutions that will help pets to stay with their loving families. Over the past year, the Front Street Shelter has been providing support for pets living in the Sacramento Winter Triage Shelter, which provides shelter and meals in a safe, warm and dignified space for those who are typically shelter resistant. This unique coed 200-bed low barrier shelter accommodates guests, pets and their possessions. Front Street’s collaborative partners will address housing, health, and other services. With over 300 pets transitioning through the shelter, Front Street has provided medical care, free food, crates, leashes, behavioral training and free spay/neuter services.

Many residents consider pets a part of their family and it’s incredibly important to keep them together, especially when those residents are dealing with a difficult life transition. This grant will help keep families together while also keeping pets out of our local animal shelters.

“The power of pets is transformative, and is magnified during difficult times,” said David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., president of PetSmart Charities. “We are committed to promoting the human-animal bond and supporting organizations like Front Street Animal Shelter, that continue to provide critical resources to individuals who think surrendering a pet is their only option. Their work will ensure Sacramento families remain together through life challenges.”

Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front Street in Sacramento, CA.