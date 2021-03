Natural beauty in Roseville during spring

Roseville, CA- We love Roseville and taking quick snaps has become one of our favorite hobbies. During the spring season, Roseville blossoms into a treat of technicolor under sun-drenched blue skies.

Here’s a few pictures taken in West Roseville during the spring. If you have any great photos you’ve taken that like to show off, drop us an e-mail or PM us on Facebook.

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --