Sutter Veteran Brian Alexander New CEO

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Sutter Health leaders have announced that Brian Alexander will be the new chief executive officer of Sutter Roseville Medical Center (SRMC). Alexander began his new role on July 9.

“Brian is a Sutter veteran with a strong business development background and deep values for advancing the quality of care for our patients,” said Grant Davies, President and CEO of Sutter Health’s Valley Area Hospitals. “He is an outgoing, bright leader who promotes the value that our integrated delivery system brings to the communities we serve.”

Alexander replaces Jennifer Maher, who has left Sutter Health after seven years with the organization.

Alexander spent the early portion of his career in the health care consulting industry, working on integrated systems and with physicians to develop strategies to advance their connections to the communities they serve. In 2009, he worked in the human resources and managed care contracting arena for the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, a world-renowned organization with a reputation for advocating for patient care, research and education in the physical medicine and rehabilitation space.

In 2011, Alexander joined Sutter Health as a director of strategic planning for their West Bay region, serving California Pacific Medical Center (San Francisco), Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport), Sutter Medical Center of Santa Rosa, and Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation.

He quickly rose to the position of Chief Administrative Officer for Novato Community Hospital. From there, Alexander moved to leadership positions in the larger Sutter Health system, becoming Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Sutter Health’s Valley Area in Northern California, and finally to his current role as Vice President of Operational Integration for all of Sutter Health.

Alexander holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and a master’s degree from the University of Chicago.

Sutter Roseville Medical Center is a 791,000 square-foot facility with 328 licensed beds. Serving South Placer County, North Sacramento and surrounding communities, SRMC operates a certified Level II Trauma Center, a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Sutter Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only facility dedicated exclusively to rehabilitation services.