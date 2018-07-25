Over 130 Teams to Compete in Week-Long Event

Roseville, CA – Placer Valley Tourism is teaming up with Senior Softball-USA (SSUSA) once again for their 18th Annual Senior Softball Western National Championships on July 31-Aug. 5.

This week-long event that showcases more than 130 teams will have games at parks in Roseville and Lincoln as well as several fields in the Sacramento region.

There are 10 different divisions competing between the men and women’s brackets 40 years and up. Teams are traveling from Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota and all throughout California to compete. British Columbia, Canada will also be represented at this exciting showcase where teams are vying for a spot at the SSUSA World Masters Championship in Las Vegas later this year.

Prestigious Senior Softball

“We are excited to bring one of the most prestigious Senior Softball tournaments, the Western National Championships, to the South Placer and Sacramento area for the sixth straight year and we are even happier that the 2018 Western Nationals has set a new record with 131 teams from nine Western States and Canada,” stated Terry Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of SSUSA. “We treasure our relationship with Placer Valley Tourism, which keeps us — and our players — coming back to this beautiful part of California.”

Softball Field Locations

Games will be played at Foskett Park in Lincoln from July 31-Aug. 5, at Mahany Park in Roseville on Friday, Aug. 3 and at Maidu Park in Roseville Aug. 3-5 so come on down and check out the action. There is no fee for spectators and these “seniors” promise some serious softball competition.