Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”

Efforts to conserve water have become a way of life in much of California and the west and the historic drought continues to grip the western United States. California’s largest reservoirs have seen large seasonal drops, yet still remain slightly above 2021 levels.

Conservation and additional storage will continue to play a vital role in sustainability. Forecasters are expecting another year of La Niña with mild and drier winter weather.