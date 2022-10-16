Celebrating Fall Harvest and abundance of Placer County

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors proclaimed October as PlacerGROWN month at a recent board meeting in Auburn.

PlacerGROWN, a Placer County partner, connects residents and visitors with local family farmers, ranchers and vintners whose passion is to produce the finest fruits, vegetables, meats and other agricultural products the region has to offer.

“The fall harvest season in Placer County is always a special time of year as we celebrate the exceptional food and drink produced at our local farms, breweries and wineries all month long,” said Placer County Agriculture Commissioner Josh Huntsinger. “It’s also important to recognize the hard-working families and their employees who make their livelihood from Placer’s rich soil, superior water and unique climate.”

The annual recognition month celebrates the county’s award-winning agriculture bounty and heritage through a series of agriculture-themed community events.

Crops and Cul-de-Sacs

One such event is this year’s Crops and Cul-de-Sacs event happening at 5 p.m, on Oct. 17 at West Park High School in Roseville.

Crops and Cul-de-Sacs is a robust, interactive conversation about the impact and challenges of agriculture operations near suburban residents. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local farmers and ranchers and learn how to get fresh Placer Grown products to the dinner table (and sample some, too.) RSVP and learn more online here.

“West Roseville is unique since we have large almond and rice fields right next door to our new neighborhoods,” said District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore.

“It’s essential that we continue to balance community growth with our local farmers and ranchers. I encourage people to join us to learn more about their agricultural neighbors.” Bonnie Gore, District 1 Supervisor

Agriculture in Placer County

In a Placer County first, the total gross value of agricultural crops and products for 2021 was $100,817,713; representing an increase of $10,107,597 or 10% above 2020’s value of $90,710,116.

According to the 2021 Crop Report, rice, along with almonds, beef cattle, walnuts and nursery products remained among Placer County’s top five highest-gross-value crops. A copy of the report is available online here.

Visit placergrown.org to find and connect with local family farmers, ranchers, vintners and farm brewers, and farmers’ markets.

(CAUTION: Current web browsers are reporting security issues with Placer Grown, proceed at your own risk)

