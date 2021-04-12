Starting Monday Roseville location expands access

Roseville, Ca – With nearly 2,000 appointments still available for this week, Placer County Public Health is now encouraging any Placer resident 16+ to register for an appointment at the county-run clinic @the Grounds in Roseville.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and will help us bring this pandemic to an end.” Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services

“By expanding eligibility now, slightly ahead of the state’s Thursday timeline, we can ensure that no appointments go unused,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services and interim health officer. There are about 159,000 people between the ages of 18-49 living in Placer County.

Book Appointment Online

Book an appointment for as early as Monday online at: https://www.placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics#grounds

Many first dose appointments with Pfizer- the only vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for youth under the age of 18 – are available.

Many other health providers across the county plan to expand eligibility on Thursday and are already booking appointments.

Additionally, Public Health encourages residents to register at myturn.ca.gov, as Placer County is in the process of piloting the state’s MyTurn eligibility and registration system, and will be posting additional appointments there for later in the week.

“We’ve now administered more than 60,000 doses @the Grounds and this expansion means the end of some of the more confusing eligibility guidelines,” Oldham said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and will help us bring this pandemic to an end.”